Who Was Sgt. Jay Claxton? Man killed in Crash Involving Boat Parked Along Amarillo Roadway

Recently shocking news has come on the internet that Wayland Jay Claxton has passed away recently. He was a Randall County constable who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 57. Since his passing news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. Currently, many people have been searching for Jay Claxton’s name on the internet as they are curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Wayland Jay Claxton was a very amazing person and he was a long-time worker in Warrants Division at Randall Country community with distinction. He was from Colorado City, Texas and he lived in Amarillo, Texas. He was a wonderful person who was a very dedicated person who did great work in his entire career. He achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. His hilarious laugh and friendly character were cherished by his friends. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Sgt. Jay Claxton?

A Randall County constable Sgt. Claxton is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday, 14 May 2023 when he was 57 years old. His sudden demise has been confirmed by a Randall Country Sheriff. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. According to the report, Claxton was involved in an accident, and due to serious injuries, he lost his life. This tragic accident happened in southwest Amarillo. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, The Amarillo Police Department said police were called to the intersection of Bucola Avenue and Nick Street at approximately 7:56 p.m. Sunday. For an accident in which a person is involved. Police found that a silver SUV being driven by a 19-year-old woman struck a boat that was parked on the side of the road. According to APD, Claxton had been working on the boat when it collided, and he got stuck below the boat trailer. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.