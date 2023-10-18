Who Was Shahid Afridi’s Sister? Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi’s Sister Passed Away

Good Day Readers, Today a disheartening news has come stating that Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has confirmed the passing of his sister, as reported on X. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has confirmed the passing of his sister, as reported on X. Shahid Afridi used a microblogging platform to inform his followers about his sister’s passing and provided information about her funeral in Karachi, Pakistan. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed his sorrow on Tuesday via social media regarding the loss of his dear sister. The renowned all-rounder mentioned that his sister had been fighting for her life in a hospital, leading to changes in his travel plans. Tragically, his sister passed away before the former cricketer could be by her side.





On the same day, Afridi utilized a microblogging platform to communicate this news to his followers, including details about his sister’s funeral arrangements in Karachi, Pakistan. “With heavy hearts, we must acknowledge that we are from Allah, and to Him, we shall return. Our dear sister has passed away. Her funeral prayer (Namaz e Janazah) will be held on 17th October 2023 after the Zuhur prayer at Zakariya Masjid, located on the main 26th street of Khayaban e Ghalib in DHA,” Afridi conveyed on X (formerly Twitter).

At the same time, fans extended their condolences to the former cricketer and his family. On the previous Monday, Afridi had shared his return to Karachi, where his sister was receiving medical care. The former Pakistan captain had urged his followers to offer prayers for his sister’s recovery. On the preceding Monday, Afridi had shared the heart-wrenching news that his sister’s life was hanging in the balance, and he was en route to see her. “I am traveling back to see you soon, my love. Stay strong,” Afridi expressed on X.

He went on to say, “My sister is battling for her life right now, and I request you to pray for her health, which would mean a lot. May Allah grant her a swift recovery and a long, healthy life, Ya Rabb.” Shahid Afridi, one of Pakistan’s most successful cricketers in limited overs cricket, came from a family of 11 siblings, including six brothers and five sisters. He holds the position of the fifth eldest among them. Notably, his brothers Tariq Afridi and Ashfaq Afridi are also cricketers. Additionally, Shahid Afridi is the father-in-law of the current Pakistan pace spearhead, Shaheen Shah Afridi.