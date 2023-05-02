Who Was Shaquil Barrett Daughter Arrayah? 2-year-old Daughter Drowns in Family Pool

Here we feel sad to share that a very popular footballer’s daughter died in a tragic accident. Shaquil Barrett’s daughter Arrayah Barrett died on April 30,203. she was 2 years old. Her unexpected death made everyone in shock. She passed away at the age of 2. This is a piece of very big and heartbreaking news for her family and for the football community. Arrayah’s death is on every news headline. This news is gaining attention on the web. People are searching in huge quantities for her cause of death. How she died? what was the cause of her? If you want to know the all questions answer so read the full article till the end.

The very big and heartbreaking news for Shaquil Barrett’s fans is that his 2-year-old daughter passed away on Sunday. She died early Sunday. After, Arrayah Barrett’s death, her family and football community is in condolence. It is a very tough time for Shaquil Barrett and his family after the passing of a little girl. This tragic news is very heartbreaking for all members of the Barrett family. Everyone is paying tribute to her late daughter, Arrayah Barrett. As per Shaquil Barrett’s social media post, recently his family celebrated Arrayah’s birthday in which he wrote in the caption” Happy 2nd birthday to my cutie little girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl.”

Who Was Shaquil Barrett Daughter Arrayah?

If talk about Arrayah’s cause of death, so let us tell you that she died due to drowning in the family pool. According to the sources, she died after going under the family pool. She died by drowning. As per Tampa police department reports they received a call from a Florida residence about that a girl falling into a pool. After coming out of the water, she was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, the doctor declared her dead. She was the cutest and youngest child of Shaquil Barrett.

The police department still doing an investigation of this accident. According to the police community, it is an accidental and tragic incident. Shauil is in a linebacker career for the last past 9 years. He joined Buccaneers in 2019. He is an American football outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL. Further, in 2014 he was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. He is an excellent player. After the death of his daughter, may god give him the strength to overcome this sorrow. May her soul rest in peace. If we get any other information regarding this news we will post it on the same site.