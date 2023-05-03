Who Was Shawn Snider? Edinburg Fire Chief Fie Shawn Snider Passed Away

Here we are sharing sad and shocking news with you that Shawn Snider has passed away recently. He was a longtime Edinburg Fire Chief who is no more among his close ones on Monday at the age of 58. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Shawn Snider and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Shawn Snider was a very respected Edinburg Fire Chief who started as a volunteer Alamo firefighter as a youngster, first as a mechanic and subsequently as a fire marshal. He entered the Edinburg Fire Department in 1991 later he was promoted to fire chief. He has held positions as a search and rescue task force leader, a free school professor, and a training coordinator in the past. He also worked as the emergency management coordinator for the City of Edinburg during his tenure as fire chief and from December 2011 to July 2012, he was also an acting city manager. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Shawn Snider?

Longtime Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday, 1 May 2023 when he was 58 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by the city of Edinburg. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died after a courageous battle with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Chief Snider was very famous for always putting the needs of his firefighters and his responsibilities as a public servant ahead of his own needs. He was a very kind person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people shocked by his death and they have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.