Who Was Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan? UAE Declares Three-Day Mourning Period After President’s Brother Dies

Recently the news has come on the internet that Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has passed away recently. He was the brother of the United Arab Emirates president. This news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked. Currently, the UAE has been mourning his death. This news left many questions in people’s minds. Now lots of people are searching for this news on the internet and they are very curious to know about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sheikh Saeed was a very amazing person who was also known for his kind nature. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 27 July 2023, Thursday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now people want to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he had been suffering from a health problem. But his exact cause of death has been not disclosed yet. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan?

The Presidential Court declared official mourning and flags at half mast for a period of three days, starting today Thursday, 27 July 2023 and ending at the end of Saturday, 29 July 2023. As per the report, on Saturday, 22 July, the Presidential Court stated that Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed had been from a health problem. In a statement, the Court stated,” Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, is going through a health issue. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant him a quick recovery.” You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Sheikh Saeed was born in 1965 in Al Ain and was selected as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in June 2010. He was appointed as the Undersecretary of the Department of Planning in Abu Dhabi. He was also a representative of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Since Sheikh Saeed's passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked. Many people have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platfroms. May Sheikh Saeed's soul rest in peace.