Who Was Sherri Keefer? Missing Robinson Township Woman Found Dead, Family, Wiki-Bio

An official statement has been made by Pittsburg Police after a woman who went missing in December 2022 has been found dead after three months. Yes, the deceased has been identified as Sherri Keefer who was 60 years old at the time of her death. According to the sources, the 60 years old Sherri Keefer was reported missing on December 2, 2022, and was last spotted walking in the Brighton Heights neighborhood on December 1, after which, her disappearance report was filed in the sheriff’s office. Now, an official announcement has been made by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner on March 8, 2023.

After the announcement of her disappearance made, many other authorities and neighbors also helped the family to find her as soon as possible but the authorities were unable to locate her even with the extension search. Several surveillance cameras were identified from the area where Keefer disappeared but they were not able to find her. Now, the official announcement was released from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office which said that Keefer was found Sunday, March 5, 2023, on the 4400 block of Ohio River Boulevard in Bellevue. Police also confirmed that all the reports regarding her cause of death and manner will be provided soon.

Who Was Sherri Keefer?

Let us tell you that Sherri was a resident of Robinson Township who had been missing since the last December. She was found dead on Sunday night, March 5, 2023. Her death was confirmed by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. As we have told above that Sherri Keefer was last seen walking down California Avene of the 3600 blocks in the Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Four days ago, the official announcement was made by The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office that a 60-year-old victim’s body was discovered in the 4400 block of Ohio River Boulevard, Bellevue. Yet, the police didn’t reveal any kind of more information and just said that the cause of her death will be discovered soon.

She was the loving member of the family who was always loved by others as well. Sherri Keefer was a married woman. Being a loving family member, she was a loving mother and devoted wife. Well, there are no details made public regarding to her family, husband, and children. The Facebook page of the Pittsburg Bureau Of Police reads,” Sherri Keefer has been located deceased. Cause and manner of death will be provided by the Medical Examiner’s Office”. Stay tuned with us to know more details here.\