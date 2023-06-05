Who Was Shosh Wa Kinangop? Popular TikToker Shosh Wa Kinangop Passed Away, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that Shosh Wa Kinangop has passed away. She was a famous content creator who is no more among her close ones and took her last breath on Saturday. Her passing mews has been confirmed by her family. Since her passing news came on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked. Now many people have been searching for Shosh Wa Kinangop’s name on the internet as they are curious to know about him and his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Shosh WaKinangop was a very talented lady who was better known as a Kenya TikToker. The grandmother became a famous content creator owing to her funny and entertaining skits. She was very famous among people and she had more than 600,000 followers on her account and boasted 5.6 million likes in total. She was born and raised in Kinangop, Kenya. She was a very amazing lady who achieved a hue respect due to her best work. She was a very kind lady who will be always missed by her family, friends, and those who knew her. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Was Shosh Wa Kinangop?

A popular TikToker Shosh Wa Kinangop is no longer among her close ones and she breathed last on Saturday, 3 June 2023. As we already mentioned that her demise news has been announced by her family. Since her passing news came on the internet lots of people are broken and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. As per the report, she died after falling sick. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the family shared the news in a video shared via her official TikTok account. In the short video, the old content maker who hails from Kinangop is seen seated in a wheelchair as a young person continuously checks on her while talking to her. Since her passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. People have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms. May Shosh's soul rest in peace.