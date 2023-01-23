Who Was Simon Dunn? Australia’s First Gay Bobsledder and Footy Star Simon Dunn Dies

The sudden passing of the beloved Australian bobsledder and rugby player, Simon Dunn has left the community and his friend devastated. Well, the latest updates say that the gay athlete represented Australia in bobsled and was a member of the Sydney Convicts rugby team. His sudden death made everyone upset including his family, team members, and loves ones. He was the 35-years-old at the time of his death. Police reports say that Dunn’s body was found in his Sydney apartment on Saturday morning. Along with this, his death was not suspicious foul play, added police. Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed, many fans want to know the cause of his death.

This heartbreaking news was confirmed by Dunn’s agent Ruby Rose Management. While, a police spokesperson said,” About 10 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023, police were called to a unit on Crown Street, Surry Hills, after reports the body of a man had been found inside. The body is believed to be that of the 35-year-old occupant. Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command have begun inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death, which is not being treated as suspicious”. Keep reading to know more about his sudden death.

Who Was Simon Dunn?

According to the sources, the death of Simon Dunn was accidental which was confirmed by his management company, Ruby Rose through a press release today. It is hard to accept that the talented rugby player has gone from this world. Let us tell you that Dunn was the first gay male to represent the county in the sport of bobsled but after getting retired in 2016, and living some years in London, he started to live in Sydney and played rugby before his death.

Born as Simon Dunn on July 27, 1987, in Goulburn, New South Wales, Australia. He grew up playing rugby league south of Sydney, in Wollongong. He struggled with his own sexuality, and also life in sport, he took out from this but later, he started to play once again after returning to Sydney from Canada. He was part of the Sydney Convicts gay team, which successfully won the Bingham Cup. Later, he became part of the King Cross Stealers in the UK. Being a professional rugby player, Simon was also known as an LGBTQIA+ youth who always gave his to the community. He will be always remembered by his loved ones.