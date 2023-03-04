Who Was Stalin Jacob? DMK Worker and Photographer Stalin Jacob Killed in Accident

Tamil Nadu police is investigating the accident case of a DMK social media cell member who lost his life after his by a speeding truck. Yes, a DMK social media cell member and his friend who was with him while riding died on Friday, March 3, 2023, when their bike was hit by a truck. As per the reports, the incident took place near the Maraimalai Nagar signal on the GST road on Friday evening. The DMK social media cell member and his friend or companion were riding their bike and died after a truck coming from behind struck them.

Along with this, the officials have released the name of the victim as S Stalin Jacob who was 35 years old at the time of his death. Well, the other victim is not clearly identified as few are confirming him as Vishnu while others are confirming him as K Jeeva who was 28 years old. Stalin Jacob was the DMK social media cell member and as well as a famous photographer from Madipakkam, another side, his friend was 28 years old from Sholinganallur. Since the news of their death was confirmed by the officials, their colleagues and loved ones are paying tribute to them and offering their heartfelt condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time.

Who Was Stalin Jacob?

As per the police reports, they were crossing the road near the Maraimalai Nagar signal at around 03:45 PM, when a speeding truck hit them. The truck was going from Guduvancherry to Chengalpet. Due to the hit, their two-wheeler got struck under the front wheels of the truck and the duo was dragged to a distance before the vehicle came to a halt.

Later, the people informed the Guduvancherry traffic investigation about the incident, and they both were taken to the hospital by them but they succumbed on Friday night, March 3, 2023. Both victims suffered head injuries. The Kanimozhi MP tweeted,” I still haven’t forgotten the smile of brother Stalin Jacob, who met me yesterday and wished me on his birthday, so much sad news. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends”.

Some of Stalin’s known ones are sharing the photos taken by him on their social media pages and sharing their memories. Another tweet by Udayanidhi Stalin reads,” The final journey of the artist is an emotionally charged display. The untimely death of younger brother Stalin, Jacob, who took to social media with determination to steal, is very painful”.