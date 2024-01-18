Who Was Stephen Bear’s Ex-Girlfriend? Jessica Smith Cosies Up to New Man in Steamy Hot Tub Session

It is coming to light that Stephen Bear was released from prison on the morning of Wednesday 17 January 2024 and his release from prison has given rise to various conversations about their relationship and how things have been for them in this regard. He is a former English television personality whose name has been linked with a convicted s*x offender. Several questions such as who is Stephen Bear, who is his girlfriend, what has he done, why his name is making headlines, and many more are arising over the internet sites. Our sources have gathered all the available details related to this case and we have mentioned it in this article.

Reportedly, Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in jail on 3 March 2023 and began serving at HM Prison Chelmsford before being moved to HM Prison Brixton in August 2023. Now, he is known as a convicted s*x offender because he was sentenced to prison in March 2023 for releasing private, sexual images and recordings of his former partner to cause anguish. His girlfriend Jessica Smith gained attention when she started dating him. Despite promising to “stand by” her boyfriend, she left him while he was serving a prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of voyeurism and exposing private, s*xual images and recordings. Keep reading…

Who Was Stephen Bear’s Ex-Girlfriend?

Stephen’s girlfriend, Jessica Smith is no longer his partner but the question was raised when the couple split. Following Bear’s conviction, Jessica informed her social media followers that she planned to pay him a visit behind bars. She said on her Instagram account “Obviously you wouldn’t understand that if you don’t have a boyfriend in prison but I have booked a visit to see him. I’ve got the email confirmation. I’m going next week. Why would I lie about something like that?” However, he betrayed her in a phone conversation in jail in September 2023.

It is also reported that Stephen has attempted to contact her several times, but she has now blocked his phone number and broken all ties. In simple words, the couple is no longer in a relationship with each other and no information related to their love life has been revealed. Stephen Henry Bear is his birth name. He is an English former television personality and convicted s*x offender. His partner, Jessica Smith, is an active user of social media and is known for her work on Twitter, Instagram, and OFS platforms. Moreover, she has since moved in with a new boyfriend named Danny. Currently, all the details have not been revealed yet and we will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.