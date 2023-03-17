Who Was Stephen Bromhead? Nationals MP Stephen Bromhead Dies After Cancer Battle

Recently the news has come on the internet that an Australian politician Stephen Bromhead has passed away recently. He was a New South Wales MP who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. Since this news has come on the internet it went viral on many social media platforms and many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. New South Wales Nationals are mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Stephen Bromhead and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Stephen Bromhead was a very well-known Australian politician who was an important member of the New South Wales Legislative Assembly, having represented Myall Lakes for the Nationals since 26 March 2011. He began out as a nurse and was a registered nurse with two certificates. After that, he entered the New South Wales Police Force and he was he spent more than 12 years, mostly in and around Taree and the nearby areas, first as a detective and then as general responsibilities officer. He was elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015 and 2019. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Stephen Bromhead?

Mr Bromhead is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday, 16 March 2023 when he was 66 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole on Friday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Bromhead was born in 1958. He completed his education at UNSW Sydney. He was a very famous personality who earned huge respect due to his best work. He finished his law studies via correspondence while working as a police investigator and was later admitted as a solicitor. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very saddened and shocked by his death and they have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Bromhead’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.