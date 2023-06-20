Who Was Stephen Quinn? Gynaecologist Dr Stephen Quinn Passed Away, Obituary

It is very sad to share that Stephen Quinn Gynaecologist passed away at the age of 46 years and his death news is continuously running in the trends of the internet sites. His death news spread like wildfire on the internet and creates a great buzz on the internet and social media pages. His death news is shocking and saddening news for his family members, friends, and loved ones who are now expressing their sorrows for his deceased. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more related to his death in this article.

As per the sources, his death news was shared in a post on Twitter by an account user @MakisMD. It is shared that he took his last breath on 18 May 2023 at St Mary’s Hospital in London and he was 46 years old at the time of his death. In this post, it is shared that we lost an exceptional healthcare professional, Dr. Stephen Quinn. The exact cause of his death news is not revealed yet. There are various rumors that are flowing on the internet that explains the cause of his death but nothing has been announced by anyone of his family members or loved ones related to his death cause.

Who Was Stephen Quinn?

He was a distinguished NHS consultant obstetrician, and gynecologist at St Mary’s Hospital, London. He was also a physician at the Portland Hospital for Women and Children and the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. He is a remarkable British gynecologist renowned for his expertise and was a valued member of the esteemed medical team at St Mary’s Hospital in London. He studied and received the degree of Master of Science in Advanced Gynecological Endoscopy from the University of Surrey and the Doctor of Medicine degree that he received from Imperial College for his research on uterine fibroids.

Social media is flooded with tributes for his death and his sudden death left a void in the medical community. There is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites. Lots of people are sharing their condolences for his demise and supporting his family during this time period.