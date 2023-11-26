Who Was Steve Odom? MSU Bulldogs Football Player Steve Odom Passed Away

Dixie Heights baseball player Steve Odom passed away on Wednesday. His sudden passing has touched the hearts of all who knew him. The Dixie Heights community is in shock and disbelief at the passing of this beloved member of the community. As the community mourns the loss of Steve Odom, they are eager to learn more about the circumstances that led to his passing. The Odom family is taking the time to grieve before sharing more information about his funeral.

Steve Odom is remembered as the “best catcher ever” by an ex-teammate. He was a well-known member of the baseball community in Dixie Heights. He was Tim’s younger brother, who went on to receive his degree from Ohio State. Steve was not only a dedicated baseball player, but he was also a long-time member of the “Spartan Youth Football and Cheerleading Family.” When we think of the life Steve Odom led, we think of an incredible person who touched the hearts of so many. His untimely passing leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. He was more than an athlete. He was an inspiration and a friend to so many.

Who Was Steve Odom?