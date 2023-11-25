Who Was Steve Pool? Seattle’s Cherished Weathercaster Steve Pool Passed Away

Steve Pool, beloved Seattle Broadcaster and KOMO weatherman has passed away at the age of 70 due to complications from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Pool leaves behind an unrivaled legacy of excellence in broadcast journalism. Pool, who was known for his infectious enthusiasm for weather and his unrivaled passion for meteorology, has left a lasting impact on the world of broadcasting. Let’s keep reading to learn more about his obituaries and how he lost his life.

Steve Pool was born on the 5th of November, 1953, but he wasn’t just a weatherman. He was a part of Seattle. For decades, people in the city relied on Steve’s forecasts to get through the day. His ability to break complex weather patterns down into simple, easy-to-understand information made him a beloved member of the Seattle community. During his time at KOMO, Pool established himself as a trailblazer in Seattle broadcasting. The pool’s warmth and professionalism set the bar for weather reporting. Not only was he a weatherman, but he was also a storyteller. He made weather an exciting storyteller. His legacy extends beyond television, as evidenced by his literacy efforts and his impressive array of awards, including eight Emmy Awards.

Who Was Steve Pool?

Steve Pool was a beloved member of the Seattle broadcasting community who passed away on 22nd November 2023 due to complications from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. He was 70 years old. The news of Steve’s passing was shared by his family, who acknowledged that he had quietly struggled with this condition for several years. Steve Pool fought early-onset Alzheimer’s with courage and strength. He was an incredible man, a husband, a father, and a friend to many. He loved his job, his family, and his community, and he felt privileged to have been a part of them. Read on to find out more.

