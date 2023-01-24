Who Was Sudheer Varma? ‘Kundanapu Bomma’ Actor Sudheer Varma Dies By Suicide

Recently the sad and shocking news has come on the internet that a very famous Telugu actor Sudheer Varma has passed away reportedly. He was a very amazing actor who was famous for his roles in movies. He is no more between us and he took his last breath on Monday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet, and his family friends and fans were very saddned and shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about the actor and how did he die suddenly. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sudheer Varma was a very renowned actor who was better known for his best roles such as Second Hand, Kundanapu Bomma and Neeku Naaku Dash Dash. He was an Indian movie director and writer who worked predominantly in Telugu cinema. He was such a nice and lovely person who was very hardworking and talented. He worked in many movies and achieved huge success in his acting career. He was very famous for his best roles in movies. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Sudheer Varma?

As per the report, Telugu actor Sudheer Varma is no more between us. He took his last breath on 23 January 2023, Monday at his home when he was 33 years old. His cause of death was suicide. He took his own life. His passing news has been confirmed by Director Venky Kudumla on Twitter. Sudheer Varma was under mental pressure over personal issues. As per the spokesperson of the family, he was struggling for a while to get good roles. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Sudheer Varma's death news left the whole television community in shock amnd pain. Currently, the whole Telugu film industry has been mourning his death on social media. No one thought that they would have to hear this. Many famous Telugu actors shared a picture of the actor paid a tribute to him and expressed their heartfelt condolences to his family on social media platforms. His fans are followers expressing their deep sympathy for his family as they are facing a hard time.