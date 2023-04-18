Who Was Sun Moumou? Trapeze Artist Dies After Falling 30ft Video Goes Viral

In a recent incident, during a live performance of an acrobatic show a trapeze artist died after falling from 30 feet height. The Unexpected event shocked the audience as they were excited to see the stunt of the trapeze performer and in the middle of the show, they had to witness this shocking and painful tragedy. The scary incident took place in Suzhou in central Anhui, China on Saturday, April 15. The saddening thing is that a married couple was displaying a stunt where the husband failed to catch her wife in the show. Be with us to know more about the shocking incident.

The online footage which went viral shows that the artist fall on the hard stage after failing to be caught by her husband’s legs. It has been reported that the auditorium was full of screams after the horrifying incident happened. The performer who died in the acrobatic performance was 37-year-old Sun Moumou. The poor husband and also her co-partner in the performance Zhang Moumou is devastated and utterly shattered by her beloved’s demise. People are posting their sentimental feelings on various platforms.

Who Was Sun Moumou?

It is reported that Sun was rushed to hospital but could not be saved as she fell from more than 32 feet above the ground. The police officials are investigating the incident. People voiced on Twitter their concerns about the lack of safety measures in such performances of high levels of risk. According to the reports, the couple was performing for many years and many times without safety belts for the sake of looking good. The husband Zhang is entirely stunned and shocked by the incident and is not able to share anything. After this panic incident, a debate has been started in the media as many stunts are taking place in the country without safety mats or nets.

The woman has left two small kids behind her as per the reports. As the acrobatic industry is highly competitive, the trend of performing riskier stunts has risen to make more money these days. People are saddened by the horrifying incident. Anhui Yaxi Performing Art Media, who was hosting the show has been fined £5,600 ($6,955.20) as the commercial performances were going on without approval for some time. The family and loved ones of the artist are heartbroken and sharing condolences with the husband and children. We also send our deep condolences and prayers for the family. Stay tuned…..