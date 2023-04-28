Who Was Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim? XPDC Band Member Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim has passed away. He was a very well-known singer who was better known as a Mael. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday at the age of 55. It is very heartbreaking news for the music community as they lost their favourite person. Now many people are very curious to know about Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim was a very famous singer who was a member of the XPDC group. XPDC which included Meal, Zuar, Amy and Izo, managed to record the best album sales exceeding 100,000 units from about 1990 until the start of 2000. Sales of Darjah Satu, Kita Peng-Yu, Timur Bara, Brutal, and many collection albums were used to estimate the amount. The Malaysian band XPCS also better known as the Edy Badrie Band was established in the 1990s by composer JS Kevin. Except for the guitar the band frequently switches around the singer, bass players and drummers. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim?

A very talented Syed Ismail Syed Ibrahim is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 27 April 2023, Thursday. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil. Since the news has come on the internet many people are broken and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. But, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Mael was a famous personality who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Mael's soul rest in peace.