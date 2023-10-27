Headline

Who Was Sylvain Lessard? Lakeshore Canadiens Star Sylvain Lessard Passed Away, Family

9 hours ago
by Bhawna Yadav

The shocking news is coming that a  beloved sportsperson Sylvain Lessard recently died. The recent news is coming that a very famous and well-known talented hockey player Sylvain Lessard died. Rumors are coming that he lost his life in a fatal crash. Recently his passing news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about his cause of death Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Many questions stand after the passing of Sylvain Lessard. If you want to know the completed information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Keep reading.

Who Was Sylvain Lessard?

Sylvain Lessard was a beloved member of his community and a talented hockey player. People are wondering about his exact cause of death. If you are searching for his cause of death let us inform you that the beloved hockey player Sylvain Lessard lost his life in a fatal crash. As per CBC News, the tragedy took place on October 25, 2023, in Lakeshore, Ontario, on County Road 42. This heartbreaking news was made public a just few minutes after uploading. There are many of important information we will reveal in the next section.

Who Was Sylvain Lessard?

Further, the player Sylvain Lessard was only 20 years old at the time of his passing. The devasting news of his passing left the sports community feeling with a deep sorrow. According to the sources, he was traveling in the SUV. On October 25, 2023, his vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer on County Road 42, just west of Patillo Road. The player Sylvain Lessard passed away on the spot after the crash. His vehicle was also damaged badly. Also, the tractor driver was injured in this accident and received treatment in the hospital. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Sylvain Lessard played for the Lakeshore Canadiens in the Provincial Junior Hockey League. He was too passionate about his game. In addition, Sylvain Lessard was known for his speed and skill in the game. He was born in 2003 and is a beloved member of the Windsor, Ontario community. Completed his higher education at St. Anne Catholic High School which is located in Lakeshore. His childhood dream was to become a hockey player. The community and his close ones are devasted by his unexpected death. He will always missed by his family, friends, and fans. His legacy will continue till the end. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.

