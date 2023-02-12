Who Was Talwinder Sandhu and How Did He Die? Popular Punjab Fame Dead In Accident:- Many popular personalities from Punjabi, India has been paying tributes to one of their beloved and talented friend, Talwinder Sandhu who sadly passed away. Yes, one of the popular personalities in Punjab has left this world leaving his loved ones shattered. The popular Punjabi singer, Mehtab Virk also took his Facebook account and wrote,” Ohh waheguru ji RIP Talwinder Sandhu Bhai sada daler bhra ajj dunia to chala gya”. Along with this, he also shared two pictures, and the next picture was seen in black & white. Let’s find out what happened to Talwinder Sandhu and how did he die?

According to recent updates, Talwainder Sandhu was one of the popular personalities in Punjab who was also known for his appearance with some of the leading and well-known singers of the industry. The news was officially confirmed by the singer Mehtab Virk through his Facebook post. Along with him, some other people also paid their tributes to him via posts. One of the posts reads,” RIP Talwinder Sandhu Rabba Sadda Yaar Vapis karde oye”. It is heartbreaking to learn that Talwinder Sandhu has gone from this world. The news broke several hearts across the country.

Who Was Talwinder Sandhu?

Since the news of Talwinder Sandhu’s passing was confirmed on social media, many individuals are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him and giving their deep condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time. Well, we don’t have much details about Sandhu but he is supposed to be a loving family member of Mehtak Virk and others.

Our sources are trying to collect more details to know about this. According to the social media updates, Talwinder Sandhu met an accident due to which he lost his life. Well, there is no official statement made yet that what was the reason behind his sudden passing but most of the rumors are claim that Talwinder Sandhu lost his life in a car accident. Since the news was broke on the Internet, many people came ahead to support his family and pay tributes to them as they lost their beloved family member.

Some of Sandhu’s pictures were shared on Facebook in which he can be seen with few popular personalities of Punjab standing alongside them. Our sources are trying to collect more details here until stay tuned with us to know more updates.