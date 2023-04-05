Who was Tanner Cook? YouTuber Shot Dead While Recording Prank Video Footage

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a very famous YouTuber Tanner Cook was shot while recording a prank video. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on special media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people are very shocked by the viral video. In the video, a very talented Youtuber was shot while creating the prank video. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Since the viral video has come on many networking sites many people are very shocked after seeing the video. Now the fans of Tanner Cook are worried for him and curious to know if that prankster Youtuber got injured. As per the report, the sufferer was seriously injured inside Dulles Town Center Mall. After the incident, he was taken to the hospital and now is getting treatment. It is very shocking news for his family, friends and those who knew him as no one thought that it would happen. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who was Tanner Cook?

Reportedly, police said that the 21 years old Tanner Cook who is a YouTuber and had been recording the prank video for his youtube channel when he was shot. The reports say that the bullet punctured his liver and stomach. His fans are quite worried for him and want to know more about the shooting incident. The office of the Loudoun County Sheriff did not publicly identify the victim but records were submitted in the court. This tragic accident happened on Sunday at Virginia Mall. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Loudoun County General District judge found him at the time of the arraignment for the suspect is identified as Alan Colie who is 31 years old and was from Leesburg. The suspect was arrested on 2 April 2023, Sunday and he is facing charges of aggravated malicious injuries. The shooting video went viral on social media platforms and this video was first posted by the user @thisismyu5ername on Instagram. The viral video gained huge attention from the people. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.