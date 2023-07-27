Who Was Tanner Kaltenberg, Merax Dockery? Marines died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in North Carolina

Recently the news has come on the internet and is trending on social media platfroms that three young US Marines, have been discovered dead in a vehicle outside a North Carolina store, allegedly died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the local sheriff’s office stated. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platfroms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet Many people are very saddened. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies had been responding to a report of a missing person on 23 July 2023, Sunday when the trio was found unresponsive inside a privately owned four-door Sedan, parked at the Speedway gas station on US Highway 17 in Hampstead, about an hour’s drive from where they were stationed at Camp Lejeune. The sheriff’s office stated the search for a missing individual was conducted after a female called 911 at 8:22 a.m. to report that her Marine son had failed to reach on a flight from Oklahoma the last night. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Tanner Kaltenberg, Merax Dockery?

The caller indicated that she had spoken with a superintendent in his unit and that somebody was en route to the site to see if they could locate the missing person", the office stated. The lady referred deputies to the gas station as she had pinged her son's phone to discover its location, stated Sgt Chester Ward, a representative for the sheriff's office.

At around 9:03 am, deputies got another call with details that the missing person was discovered dead inside a vehicle along with two other Marines. The police identified the three marines as 19-year-old Tanner J Kaltenberg, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida. Three marines were motor vehicle operators, who worked in Combat Logistics Regiment 2, the 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Logistics Battalion 2.