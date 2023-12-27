Who Was Tasneem Suhrawardy? Medieval History Academic at St Stephen’s College, Passed Away

We are announcing the passing of Tasneem Suhrawardy. It is with heavy hearts we are informing the passing of Tasneem Suhrawardy. Tasneem Suhrawardy was a very well-known and respected professor of Medieval Indian History at the college. As per the sources, she passed away on Tuesday at the age of 58. The sudden passing of Tasneem Suhrawardy leaves a loss felt by her family, friends, and the whole community, where she had immersed herself for decades. The people are coming on the internet and wondering about her cause of death. The cause of death become a main discussion topic on the internet. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the teacher of Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College, Tasneem Suhrawardy has recently passed away. She was the mainstay of the History Department at St Stephen’s College where she spent decades. The reports claim that Tasneem Suhrawardy took her last breath at the Forties Hospital in Gurugram. She passed away on Tuesday at the age of 58. If we talk about her academic history, in 1986, she earned a degree in History from St Stephen’s College. Further, she completed her PhD from the Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2004. Read more in the next section.

Who Was Tasneem Suhrawardy?

Now, the question is raised what was her cause of death? The people are showing interest in knowing her cause of death. As per the details, Tasneem Suhrawardy suffered from a cardiac arrest. Before her passing, she was treated for pneumonia at the hospital. Sadly, Tasneem Suhrawardy the notable figure passed away in the morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. The unexpected death of Tasneem Suhrawardy is a great loss of the academic era. She will always remembered by her students and colleagues. St Stephen’s College is greatly affected by the passing of Tasneem Suhrawardy. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

As we know Tasneem Suhrawardy was a teacher at St Stephen's College, in addition, she was invited as a guest teacher in prestigious American and Indian educational institutions. Tasneem Suhrawardy was a recognized and respected professor at the St Stephen's College. If we talk about her personal life, she was the daughter of the late Shahida Suhrawardy and Syed Saeedul Haq. Tasneem Suhrawardy's brother's name was Anis Suhrawardy. He was a lawyer who passed away in 2012. The late teacher Tasneem Suhrawardy was living with his sister Nilofar Suhrawardy.