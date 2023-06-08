Who Was Tava Woodard? Mark Anthony Sexton Jr And Mark Anthony Sexton III Arrested For Murder

In this article, we are going to talk about Mark Anthony Sexton Jr And Mark Anthony Sexton III Arrested For Murder. The tragic death news of a 23-year-old from Tennessee has shocked everyone. Here is more about her murder case. Tava Woodard was a young lady from Johnson City, Tennessee, whose name has been making rounds on the internet for some days. Tava Woodard’s murder case has left everyone shocked. According to WJHL, Woodard was killed on June 2, 2023, at her job in Johnson City. The same report mentioned that two people robbed the Roadrunner Market on North Broadway Street, and Woodard became the victim at the same time.

Who Was Tava Woodard?

As per a recent report by WYCB, two suspects, Mark Anthony Sexton Jr and Mark Anthony Sexton III, have been arrested. It is noted that they are father and son, and both of them are from Johnson City. Following their arrest, they are slapped with murder charges. They are charged with first-degree murder and mainly aggravated robbery. On the other hand, The father, Sexton III, is also facing charges related to gun ownership during the commission of a menacing felony and tampering with proof. Furthermore, the Sextons are due in court Wednesday. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news.

