Who Was Tazmyn Patterson? Mother of Three Dies After Long Skin Cancer Battle

An inspirational mother of three has caught the attention of millions of people across the world after she sadly passed away at the age of 31. Several tributes and condolences are pouring on social media after a woman, who has been identified as Tazmyn Patterson has gone from this world after battling with skin cancer for a long time. It is heartbreaking to learn that the beloved mother of three has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated. She was the woman who campaigned against sunbeds after being diagnosed with skin cancer. Let’s find out what happened to her and who confirmed her passing.

The news was officially confirmed on the Internet and since then, it was confirmed among the social media users, Tazmyn Patterson’s known ones started to pay tributes to her and give their heartfelt condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. A Facebook user wrote,” I have no words things weren’t easy lately, I’m so sorry you went through everything. but u showed your strength with that beautiful smile. The memories that we’ve made over the years I will never forget”.

Who Was Tazmyn Patterson?

The post continued,” Tazmyn Patterson you are the most resilient and brave person I have ever met. Thank you for everything. I loved you then, I love you still, always have always will peace is yours, memories ours my prayers go to your 3 precious children, Jordy Patterson, and your whole family circle”. The passing news of Tazmyn was confirmed by her sister Jessica after she had passed away.

Now, the funeral arrangements have been officially released online. According to the sources, the services will take place at Newtownbreda Baptist Church on Monday, 27th March at 11:30 PM. Following this Tazmyn will be going to Roselawn at 01:30 for burial. Tazmyn’s husband Jordy Patterson wrote,” My gorgeous wife, the strongest most beautiful person to ever walk the earth! You give me the best 12 years of my life. My best friend, my wife, my woman!”. She was a beautiful person in the family who were always available for her family in need.

Her death is a big loss for the Patterson family who is going through a difficult time as they lost her. Tazmyn Patterson was not just a fighter, she was a daughter, wife, and mother of three. She will be always remembered by her family and friends. Please! keep her in your thoughts and prayers.