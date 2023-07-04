Who Was Teboho Mahlatsi? Co-creator at Bomb Production Passed Away at 49

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Teboho Mahlatsi has passed away. He was a renowned Filmmaker who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday at the age of 49. He was a very talented person since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are very saddened. It is very painful news for his community as they lost their beloved person. Now many people are very curious to know about Teboho Mahlatsi and his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Teboho Mahlatsi was a very famous person who was a company director at Bomb Productions, a director, projector, writer, and co-creator. He was in a very famous controversial 90s drama, Yizo Yizo, Zone 14, and Jacob’s Cross. He was a distinctive type in the creative sector. At the 1999 Venice Film Festival, his short film Portrait of a Young Man Drowning won the Silver Lion Award. He completed a brief television series called Ungshaya Ding Dong the next year. His net worth is around $4 million. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Who Was Teboho Mahlatsi?

Teboho Mahlatsi is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday, 3 July 2023 when he was 49 years old. His sudden passing news has been confirmed by comedian David Kau on behalf of the family of Teboho Mahlatsi. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very broken and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Teboho Mahlatsi was a very amazing person who did great work in his and achieved huge success due to her best work. He was a beloved person of the family who will be always remembered by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Since his unexpected death news has come on the internet lots of people are stunned. They are expressing their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Teboho Mahlatsi’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.