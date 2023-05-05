Who Was Ted Blom? Independent Energy Expert Ted Blom Passed Away at the age of 64

Ted Blom passed away and his sudden death news got so much attention on the internet and ran at the top of the news. Yes, you heard right he is no more and he died at the age of 64 years. He was an avid commenter on the continuing power crisis in South Africa and was mostly known as an energy expert based in South Africa. His death news continuously circulated on various social media pages and attracted the heed of many people. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some more information about his death in this article, so read continuously.

His death news is confirmed b his family and they shared his death news in a post on social media Wednesday. He was suffering from cancer for a long period of time for about 2 years and it is the cause of his death. He was fighting his cancer disease but he succumbed to cancer and lost his life. His death is shocking news for his family, friends, and loved ones. There is not much information has been shared about his death cause and we will update our article after receiving more details from our sources. Scroll down to know about himself.

Who Was Ted Blom?

He was born in 1959 in South Africa and grew up in South Africa. He dedicated his life to both, caring for and loving his family wheater on the other side, he fight against corruption. He was a beloved father, and husband and fulfilled her family life with happiness. He was survived by his family including his wife who is not identified yet but it is confirmed that he was married. There is not much information available about his personal life.

There is a live stream memorial set to take place by his family at 11 am on Sunday and his family invited everyone who knows or loved him. This service will commence at Rosebank Union Church, 40 St Andrews Rd, Hurlingham, Sandton, 2196. He will be always remembered as a great commenter and his family members feel his absence deeply in their hearts. Lots of social media users are sharing various relief thoughts with his family and supporting his family at this painful moment.