Who Was Theresa Cachuela? Owner of House of Glam Hawaii LLC, Was killed In The Shooting.

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Theresa Cachuela, the proprietor of House of Glam Hawaii LLC, lost her life in the shooting. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In a startling occurrence on a Friday morning near the vibrant Pearlridge Centre, the life of a 33-year-old woman, Theresa Cachuela, came to a tragic end. The details surrounding her demise depict a somber scenario of a domestic dispute escalating into a deadly outcome. The regrettable incident unfolded at approximately 10 a.m. time for shoppers at the shopping center.

The initial police call raised concerns about suspicious circumstances, leading to a prompt response from the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). Upon reaching the scene, officers found Theresa Cachuela in the parking lot, succumbing to fatal gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officially declared her deceased at the location. As the investigation progressed, it became apparent that Theresa’s estranged husband, 44-year-old Jason Cachuela, was the main suspect. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) promptly launched a search for Jason, resulting in a grim discovery a few hours later. Jason was found deceased behind a residence in Waipahu, and the recovery of a firearm confirmed the tragic sequence of events. At 33 years old, Theresa Cachuela was not just a social media influencer and beauty entrepreneur but also the proprietor of House of Glam Hawaii LLC.

Who Was Theresa Cachuela?

In addition to her professional endeavors, Theresa was a dedicated mother to three children, one of whom, an 8-year-old, was present during the tragic shooting. This sorrowful incident has impacted not only Theresa’s professional circle but has also left a grieving family mourning the loss of a cherished mother and entrepreneur. Tyzen Gante, Theresa’s 15-year-old son, vividly described the heart-wrenching moment when his sister called him, tearfully conveying the tragic news, “Mom got shot.” Tyzen hurried to the scene, only to tragically confirm his mother’s untimely demise. Amid the chaotic situation, he found comfort in the belief that his mother was now in a “better place.” The tragic passing of Theresa Cachuela has left a somber mood across O’ahu, with numerous individuals expressing their grief through heartfelt tributes on social media.

These messages reflect the profound impact Theresa had on those around her, and the community is calling for increased awareness and support in the ongoing battle against domestic violence. While the community grieves, the Honolulu Police Department is actively investigating the shooting, and we eagerly await further details. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the grave consequences associated with domestic violence. The loss of Theresa Cachuela underscores the gravity of domestic violence, prompting reflection on its seriousness. Our thoughts go out to her family and the entire O’ahu community during this challenging time.