Who Was Tim Cobb? Lake City Native Who Worked as Loretta Lynn’s Designer Dies

A very famous dress designer Tim Cobb has passed away. He was Loretta Lynn's dress designer who worked as a personal assistant. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday.

Tim Cobb was a longtime dress designer who served as Lorette Lynn’s personal aide for more than 30 years and designed many of her signature dresses. He makes her famously long gowns for her special events and performances. Some of her favorite dress designed by Tim includes the gown she wore in 2010 for her 50th-anniversary performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Cobb moved to Nashville, Tennessee and began handling the managers of the Les Wilk Company as a pageant line designer. He was a very famous personality who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Tim Cobb?

Loretta Lynn’s personal designer, Tim Cobb is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on Monday, 13 March 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by favorite country music icon Loretta Lynn’s official Twitter. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his death and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Cobb was born and raised in Lake City, Arkansas. He saw an option when his sister joined beauty pageants and found how much the specialty grown used in pageant competitions cost. At the age of 17, he designed and sold his first class. After that, he quickly enlisted in the Fashion College of Design and Merchandising in California.