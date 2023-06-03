Who was Tina Turner? Birth, Relationships, Net Worth, Death

All media was conquered by Tina Turner’s name this past week due to her recent death at the age of 83. Tina was well known for her powerful voice and remarkable performances. If we are to consider her age, one would say that her death was anticipated, however, the world always mourns the loss of an artist who has given a lot to the stage during their career. Their death means that whatever we received from that one artist, is only available on recordings, and this of course is a saddening moment.



Nevertheless, we recommend that people do not get sad over the death of an artist, but rather remember them and treasure what they have left behind. In this article we commemorate Tina's life on this earth, her relationships, and other details from her personal life.

Tina Turner’s Birth and Upbringing

Tina was born on November 26, 1939, in the town of Nutbush, Tennessee, US. As of May 24th, when after a prolonged illness her life on this earth ended, Tina was 83 years old. At first, the news about her death felt like a rumor, just like the case with Mercy Johnson a few weeks back. However, this was not the same case. Turner was born in a rural Tennessee family, who were staying alive by working at the farm. Tina, of course, felt like she did not belong to that lifestyle, which is why she relocated to St. Louis, Missouri.

In Missouri she started singing as a teenager and quickly became involved in the rhythm-and-blues scene that was the mainstream of that time. In 1956, Tina first met Ike Turner at a concert of the Kings of Rhythm, in which Ike performed, and shortly joined the group. Later, in 1962, she also married Ike, but we will cover her relationships in the following paragraph.

Tina Turner’s Love Life

As previously mentioned, Tina had her first marriage with Ike Turner. They stayed together for 16 years, but unfortunately broke up and divorced in 1978. Their relationship was not a quiet one. It was reported that Ike was abusive towards Tina, which is why she was never happy in this relationship and went as far as to attempt suicide in 1968. Nevertheless, after divorcing him, Tina came back stronger than ever, and all reflected on her career that was unstoppable after these occurrences.

Nevertheless, fate was not harsh to her forever, as she found love again. She met Erwin Bach back in 1985 when she was 47. They started dating and eventually got married in 2013, and never parted ways ever after. They moved to Switzerland where Tina obtained the citizenship and lived there until the last day of her life. In her book, My Love Life, Tina opens about the relationship with Erwin and tells us how much she is in love with him. She also let us know that Erwin had donated his kidney to Tina, after hers failed.

Tina’s Net Worth

One thing is for sure, Tina Turner had an immense talent. This talent then attracted her a lot of fans, which also translates into earning a lot of money. As of 2021, it was reported that Tina Turner’s Net Worth was at the high well-deserved $250 million. This came because of the many hits that she brought us and the albums that she sold. In addition to that, there were a lot of concerts that she held throughout the years all around the globe which quickly sold out. Besides music, Tina also did act, so her acting roles also contributed here.

Tina also engaged in other films, such as writing books. She published the book I, Tina back in 1986. Then, she published the abovementioned My Love Life in 2018. After that, she came out with the book titled Tina Turner: That’s My Life in 2020 and finished off with Happiness Becomes You also in 2020.

Conclusion

Tina Turner has had an extraordinary journey through life and love. She has inspired millions of people with her talent and tenacity from her early challenges to her ascension to become an international sensation. Despite her difficulties, Tina married Erwin Bach and was able to experience love and happiness, underscoring the importance of the power of love that she also wrote about in her book.

Her wealth is evidence of her extraordinary brilliance and long impact. She has had an incalculable impact on culture and the lives of her admirers, and future generations will value what she has contributed.