Who Was Tom Hall? Georgetown Restaurant Founder Passed Away in Crash

Tom Hall passed away at the age of 55 years, and his death was linked to a tragic car accident. He was the founder of Between the Antlers and one of the beloved members of the community of Columbia, South Carolina. His family, friends, loved ones, and community are mourning his unfortunate death.

It is reported that the authorities also made their presence in Tom Hall’s death and accident. According to the reports, his death was tragically cut short due to a car accident and the news of his death was officially confirmed through statements on social media by Between the Antlers. This crash incident took place on Bluff Road in Richland County around 11:30 pm on 20 January 2024 and he was 55 years old at the time of his death. He was driving his 2010 Ford F-150 and unfortunately involved in this horrifying accident. He was a native of Columbia and his death shocked the whole community.

Who Was Tom Hall?

Tom Hall’s death shocked the community of Columbia, South Carolina, and left many of his loved ones grappling with their great hearts. He was a respected resident of Columbia, South Carolina, and was mostly known as the founder of Between the Antlers. He finished his graduation from Westminster Catawba High School in 1985 and was a 1989 graduate of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. He was also educated by studying law at Mississippi College and the University of South Carolina–Columbia, graduating in 1994. He had a great knowledge that supported him in solving multiple challenges in his life. keep reading…

Tom Hall was the founder of the Georgetown restaurant, 'Between the Antlers', and now his death spread like wildfire over the internet or social media pages. His leadership and vision played a crucial role in shaping the organization's success. He was also an employee with Acrisure, contributing his skills and expertise to the firm. Recently, his death was shared in a statement posted by his organization, stating he passed away after being involved in a fatal car crash incident that occurred on 20 January 2024 on Bluff Road in Richland County when he was driving his vehicle, a 2010 Ford F-150. He was injured seriously in this accident but his death cause is not officially confirmed.