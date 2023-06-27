Who Was Tom Moreton? Missing Cwmbran Teenager Found Dead in the River Usk

Here we are sharing a piece of saddening news with you that a 19-year-old man was found dead in a river reported missing over the weekend. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at a young age. Recently the news came on the internet and this news went viral on the social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, a 19-years old man was identified as Tom Moreton. Gwent police have confirmed that Tom Moreton who was missing over the weekend has died. The body was found on Sunday, 25 June 2023 at around 6.15 p.m. in River Usk in Newport. The man was officially identified by the police. It is very shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved member of the family. Currently, this news has been making headlines on social media platforms and people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Tom Moreton?

Tom who was 19 years old was last seen at around 2 am on Sunday, and a grey Nike trainer with a green tick was described by police in a previous appeal as being roughly 5′ 10” tall, of slim build, and last seen wearing those clothes. After he vanished nightclub in Newport city center, there were worries for his safety. His buddies and family are devastated after learning that Tom Moreton, a missing teenager was discovered dead. you are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since Tom Moreton's passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked as no one had imagined that he would lose his life like this. Tom Moreton was a very amazing person who was better known and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his demise news has come on the internet lots of people are heartbreaking. They have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him. May Tom Moreton's soul rest in peace.