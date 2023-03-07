Who Was Tony Johnson? Blackpool Fan Dies After Brawl Following Burnley Game

The news has come on the internet that Tony Johnson has passed away at the age of 55 after a brawl between Blackpool and Burnley fans on Saturday night. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life in middle age. Now many people are very curious to know about Tony Johnson and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tony Johnson is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 55 on Saturday night, 4 March 2023. His demise news has been confirmed by his wife. Since the news went out many people are very shocked by his sudden death and now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Tony passed away from a severe head injury sustained during a battle outside a bar near Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Tony Johnson?

Since his passing news went out on social media, the championship club has released a statement about Tony’s death “Blackpool FC is extremely shocked and depressed to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning.” As per the report, A gofundme page has also been established for Tony. It is very painful and shocking news for his family, friends and those who knew him. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, DCI Tracey McMurdo, of Lancashire Police, said: "Mr Johnson's family are destroyed by their loss and we are supporting them at this very hard time. As soon as his passing news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imaged that he would lose his life in middle age. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Tony Johnson's soul rest in peace.