Who Was Twisten Asenbrener? ESports Star Twisten Dies By Suicide At 19

Recently the news has come on the internet that Esports star Twisten has passed away recently. He was a Talented Valorant player who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 19 on Tuesday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Twisten and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Twisten was a very famous Czech gamer and his real name was Karel Asenbrener but he was better known as Twisten. He was the youngest member of Team Vitality’s Valorant roster. In 2020 he began his esports profession with the Czech team ‘Kings of Sosnovka’ and competed in many Valorant tournaments across Europe. He signed up with the French esports organization “Team Vitality’ in 2022, where he mostly played the role of a duelist. He was a very talented person who made his career by himself. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Twisten Asenbrener?

Czech gamer Karel ‘Twisten’ Asenbrener is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 when he was 19 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by Team Vitality’s assistant coach Harry Gorilla’. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed by suicide. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Karel Asenbrener was popular by his screen name 'Twisten', he wrote "Good night" in his last tweet. His last post has garnered more than 5.5 million views. Since his passing news has come on the internet it has gone viral on the social media platforms. Lots of people are very shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.