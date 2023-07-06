Who Was Tyee Browne? Georgia Deputy Shot and Killed During Traffic Stop

Recently the news has come on the internet that Tyee Browne has passed away recently. He was a Georgia deputy who is no more among his close ones and took her last breath on Wednesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet, many people have been very saddened and shocked as no one thought he would lose his life like this. This news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tyee Browne lost his life after getting shot by a suspect during a traffic stop. This tragic accident took place stopping a car in the 1300 block of Highway 280 West on Wednesday, 5 July 2023 at around 3:40 am. The suspect has been identified as Croshawn Cross. As per the sheriff’s office, the suspect shot the deputy as he had been moving closer to the suspect’s reportedly stolen car and then fled the scene. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Was Tyee Browne?

Reportedly, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received word that the deputy was shot t around 4 am and that a multi-county pursuit involving other officers and the suspect, who was believed in the stolen deputy’s car. had started. Deputy Tyee Browne was seriously wounded and has been taken there by Crispy County EMS, later where he was pronounced dead. As we already mentioned that Cross is the suspect who wanted a number of burglaries, and led police on a pursuit through several counties before being arrested on Interstate 475 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s office. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Tyee Browne was a very amazing person who was a deputy from Georgia. He was a very dedicated person who did great work in his career and he will be always missed by his family, friend, and who know him. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is mourning his death. Since his passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to his friend and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. May Tyee Brown’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.