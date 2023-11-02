Who Was Tyler Christopher? Eva Longoria’s Ex-husband Passed Away at 50, Family

Today, we will talk about Tyler Christopher’s ex-wife Eva Longoria whose name is getting huge attention over the internet and social media pages. She is an American actress, producer, and director who carries a massive number of fans around the world. She is also an active user of social media and has a large number of followers on the web. She has worked in multiple films and now many are hitting the online platforms to get more about herself and her personal life. We will try to cover every single piece of information about her and her husband in this article, so read completely.

According to the sources and reports, She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, United States on 15 March 1975. Her birth name is Eva Jacqueline Longoria Baston but she is mostly known by her stage names including Longoria, Eva Longoria Christopher, Eva Longoria Parker, Eva Longoria Baston, and more. She is the fourth youngest daughter to her parents, Ella Eva (Mireles) and Enrique Longoria Jr. She revealed in an interview with Redbook that one of her sisters had special needs, as revealed by Longoria in 2016. She grew up in the Roman Catholic faith and made her name in the film industry. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more.

Who Was Tyler Christopher?

Eva studied at Texas, A&M University-Kingsville, and also attended California State University located in Northridge (MA) where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology. She won the title of Miss Corpus Christi USA in 1998. She also attended California State University, Northridge where she earned her degree of master in Chicano studies. After completing her college education, she joined a talent contest that took her to Los Angeles. And soon after, he was spotted and signed by a theater agent. Still, many details are left to share, so swipe up and keep reading…

She is well-known as an American actress, producer, and director. She made her first role in 1999 through her encounter with executive producer Gary Ghiaey at a political reception in Los Angeles as a guest appearance on an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210. She is mostly known for her best role as Gabrielle Solis on the television series Desperate Housewives. She married to Tyler Christopher on 20 January 2002 and divorced him on 19 January 2004. She is Tyler's ex-wife and we have mentioned all the available details about her above in this article.