Who Was Umar Sheikh? Pakistan Former CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh Passed Away

Recently shocking and saddening news has come on the internet that Umar Sheikh has passed away. He was a former CCPO Lahore who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. This a very shocking news for his family and friends and they are mourning his death.

Umar Sheikh previously worked at Capital City Police Office in Lahore. He was a very kind-hearted person who completed his education in Digital Forensic and Cyber Law courses from USA's George Washington University. He remained as well as in the intelligence Bureau and NACTA. He spent a long time in police service he served as a District Police Officer in Dera Ghazi Khan, Jacobabad Nawabshah, Larkana, and DPO Jamshoro. He spent his seven years in Intelligence Bureau, and four years at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington. He was a very amazing person who achieved respect due to his best work.

Umar Sheikh is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Wednesday night 22 March 2023. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a heart attack.

Umar Sheikh was an amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work and we will be always missed by his close ones. His funeral prayers will be offered in his native village in Rahim Yar Khan. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he will lose his life like this. Many people have expressed their deep condolence to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.