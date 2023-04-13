Who Was Uttara Baokar? Tamas Actress Uttara Baokar Passed Away at 79, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known Indian film actress Uttara Baokar has passed away recently. She was an Indian stage, movie and television actress who is no more among her close ones and he took his last at the age of 79 on Tuesday. Since her passing news came on the internet many people are very broken as no one thought that their most talented person would leave the world like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Uttara Baokar and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Uttara Baokar was one of the best Indian film actresses who entertained the audience through her solid body of work. She appeared in multiple plays like Othello, Tughlaq, Mukyhamantri, Mena Gurjari and many more. She rose to fame after she acted in Govind Nihlani’s movie Tamas alongside Om Puri. She also worked in television shows like Rishtey Kora Kaagaz, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and others. In 1978, she directed Jaywant Dalvi’s play Sandhya Chhaya in Hindi translation by Kusum Kumar. She was a very famous woman who earned the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Uttara Baokar?

Veteran actress Uttara Baokar is no more among his close ones and she took her last breath on Tuesday, 11 April 2023 when she was 79 years old. Her demise news has been confirmed by sources close to her family. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about her and her cause of death. On the basis of the report, she died in a hospital in Pune due to a long illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Uttara Baokar was a very amazing and talented actress. She attended the National School of Drama to study acting. who achieved huge respect due to her best work and she achieved massive respect due to her best work. As far as we know, her last rites happened on Wednesday morning. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and they expressed their deep condolence to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.