Who Was Uzair Khan? Lashkar Commander Uzair Khan killed in Anantnag encounter

Lashkar commander Uzair Khan killed in Anantnag encounter On Tuesday, a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district resulted in the elimination of two terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Uzair Khan, bringing an end to the week-long Anantnag encounter, according to an official statement. During the seventh day of the Anantnag encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Uzair Khan and another terrorist were killed. The search operation for a possible third terrorist’s body is ongoing. Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Police, confirmed the recovery of a weapon from Uzair Khan’s body and stated that the encounter has officially concluded, though the search operation continues.

Last week, the encounter had erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district. There is still a significant area to be combed for unexploded shells, which will be safely disposed of. ADGP Kumar urged people to avoid entering the area. Kumar further added,” We are yet to search at many places as there may be many blind cells, which we aim to destroy. We appeal the people to not go to the spot as there is possibility of presence of grenades. We got the information that there were 2-3 terrorists, and it is likely that they will recover the dead body of the third. The search is still underway.”

Who Was Uzair Khan?

Yesterday, two bodies were found from the forest area. One of the deceased was identified as Pradeep, the soldier killed by the terrorists on Wednesday while the identity of the other deceased is being ascertained. Security forces had information about two to three terrorists in the region. The status of the third individual will be determined once the search operation is finished, according to Kumar. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is a militant organization based in Pakistan, founded in the early 1990s. It is widely recognized as a terrorist group by various countries, including India, the United States, and the United Nations. LeT has carried out numerous terrorist attacks, primarily in the Jammu and Kashmir region of India, as well as in other parts of India and neighboring countries.



The group has a history of conducting attacks targeting Indian security forces, civilians, and government installations with the goal of achieving Kashmir’s independence from India and establishing an Islamic state. While LeT has received support from elements within Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, the Pakistani government officially banned the organization in 2002.



One of the most notable incidents associated with LeT is the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which resulted in the tragic deaths of over 160 people. LeT’s activities have continued to contribute to regional instability and pose significant challenges to counter-terrorism efforts in South Asia.

