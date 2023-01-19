Who Was Van Conner? Screaming Trees Co-founder and Bassist Van Conner Passed Away at 55

It is very hard to announce that a well-known musician Van Conner has passed away recently at the age of 55. He was a songwriter and bassist and co-founder of the alternative rock band Screaming Trees. He is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Tuesday. Recently Van Conner’s passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now people want to know about Van Conner and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Van Conner passed away when he was 55 yaers old. He took his last breath on 17 January 2023, Tuesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. So Van Conner lost her life due to extended illness. His passing news has been announced by His brother and bandmate Gary Lee Conner on social media platforms. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Was Van Conner?

Gary Lee Conner informed Van Conner’s passing news on social media and wrote “it was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of my closest friends and I will miss him always. Van Conne passing news has been confirmed on Wednesday, 18 January 2023. Van Conne was an American rock musician who was very famous as the bassist for Screaming Trees. While he was with Screaming Trees he formed the side project Solomon Grundy in which he performed lead vocals and guitar. In 1991 Band released an album. Van Conner was a very famous person who archived huge attention due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Van Conner was born on 17 March 1967 in Apple Valley, California, United States. He was a very successful person who achieved huge attention due to his best work. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms. Many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now one thought that he would lose his life like this. Many people paid a tribute to him and expressed their deep condolenes to him on social media platforms. Rest in peace Van Conner.