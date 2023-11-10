Who Was Varun Raj? Pucha Indian Student Varun Raj Pucha Stabbed In US Gym Dies

The recent news is coming that a 24-year-old Indian student passed away in a US state. As per the sources, he was stabbed by a 24-year-old US man at a fitness center. The victim’s name is identified as Varun Raj Pucha. The incident happened on October 29, 2023. Now, the details are coming that the Indian student is no more. He was admitted to the hospital after the incident. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet and has gotten much attention from viewers. People are coming on the internet and searching for the identification of the suspect. Read more in the next section.

As per the sources, an Indian man whose name is identified as Varun Raj Pucha has passed away after being stabbed to death. The horrific incident happened at a fitness center in the US state. The Indian man was a computer science student who was 24 years old at the time of his passing. The suspect name is identified as Jordan Andrade who is also 24 years old. Jordan Andrade is a native of US state. Currenlty, the suspect Jordan Andrade is facing legal serious charges after committing a big crime. Further, Varun Raj Pucha was a beloved and talented student at Valparaiso University. Swipe up the page.

Who Was Varun Raj?

Varun Raj Pucha was stabbed in the head by the 24-year-old US native. After the incident, the deceased was rushed to the hospital but sadly he could not survive and died on Wednesday. Moreover, Jordan Andrade has been charged with attempted murder. The 24-year-old student suffered from a head injury. The sad passing news of Varun Raj Pucha was shared by the Valparaiso University through a social media post. The Valparaiso University community confirmed the passing of Varun Raj Pucha. The community mourns the loss of Varun Raj Pucha’s life. The family of Varun Raj Pucha is suffering from a tough time after the passing of Varun Raj Pucha.

The US state native Jordan Andrade has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. The Indian native was from Telangana. He passed away from his injuries. He was a regular gym member at Planet Fitness. The deceased Varun was a kind-natured and quiet person. The funeral service took place on campus on November 16, 2023. Varun began his studies in 2022. The preseason behind this serious crime in unknown. The authority has not revealed what was the motive behind the attack. We mourn such precious life, Varun. May his soul rest in peace.