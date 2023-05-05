Who Was Vicky Wright? Comedian Bobby Davro’s Fiancee Vicky Wright Passed Away

It is very sad to share that Vicky Wright is no more and her death news is rapidly circulating on the internet and many social media pages. She was 63 years old at the time of her death and was the daughter of popular footballer Billy Wright. Her death news broke the heart of her family, members, and loved ones and her fiance is so stunned because they both are going to get married together. Her death news is raising many queries on the internet, so we made an article and shared the complete information about her death and also talk some more about her in this article.

Her unexpected death happened on Wednesday 3 May 2023 and her death news was shared by her daughter named Kelly. Her fiancee, Bobby also revealed that she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and this is said as the cause of her death. She took her last breath in St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey, Surrey, on Wednesday morning. Her family members including Kelly and Davro were near to her or she was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death. Scroll down to know more about her personal life.

Who Was Vicky Wright?

Her daughter shared on Vicky’s official Twitter account that she passed away and express her love for her loss. She was the daughter of Billy Wright who was a former star of Wolverhampton Wanderers. He played for England from September 1946 to May 1959 and was also known as the first Englishman to win 100 caps before retiring. She was Bobby’s fiancee and they both are going to get married. She was one of the most beloved people in her family, friends, and loved ones and they will always miss her absence deeply by their pure heart. She belongs to the Wright family and was the daughter of a true Wolves legend.

Social media is flooded with tributes for her death and many social media personality also expressed their sorrows for her demise. Let us know about her finance, Bobby Davro whose real name is Robert Christopher Nankeville and he is an English comedian and actor. He is currently 64 years old. Vicky was also 63 years old at the time of her. They both are going to begin a beautiful life but her sudden death put everyone in sadness. There is no information has been shared about her funeral. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.