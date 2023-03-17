Who Was Victor Ocampo? Dies From Heart Attack Passed Away at 71, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Victor Ocampo has passed away at the age of 71. He was a Bishop of Gumace who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. When his passing news come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. Many people have been very curious to know about Victor Ocampo and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Victor Ocampo was a Bishop of the Diocese of Gumaca and he was a resident of the Philippines. He was born on March 16, 1952, in Angles City. He completed his education at San José Seminary in Quezon City to study philosophy and theology. After his priestly ordination in 1977 to Balanga Diocese he worked in 8 parishes. He used to work as director of different diocesan offices including the liturgical commission, the Biblical apostolate, the family and life commission, catechetical office. He was also the chancellor of the diocese and a member of the consultors.

A very respected Bishop Victor Ocampo is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath yesterday, 16 March 2023 when he was 71 years old. CBCP ECBA announced his sudden death. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Victor died due to a heart attack. His unexpected death left many people in shock and pain.

According to the report, he was rushed to the hospital in Gumace but where he can not save and was pronounced dead at around 5:58 pm. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very saddened by his sudden death. His followers have paid their tributes on social media. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.