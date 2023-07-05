Who Was Victoria Amelina? Award-Winning Ukrainian Writer Killed in Russian Missile Attack

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of the award-winning Ukrainian. The shocking news is coming that Victoria Amelina passed away in a Russian missile. Her sudden demise news is making people in shock. Currently, this news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. When her death news came on the web, netizens are shocked. This news is becoming a hot topic on every social media platform. People want to know the complete information regarding this news. If you are searching for the same so you are on the right page. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a very well-known novelist was killed in a Russian missile attack on a restaurant. This news is making huge controversy. Before talking about his death news first look at her profile. As we know that Victoria Amelina was a very famous and well-known Ukrainian novelist. Her birth name was Viktoriya Yuryivna Amelina. She was born on January 1, 1986. Currently, her name is circulating all around the internet. This news made headlines on every social media headlines. Further, she was the author of a children’s book and two novels. She was also a winner of the Joseph Conrad Literary Award.

Who Was Victoria Amelina?

The author was 37 years old at the time of her death. She grew up in Lviv, Ukrainian. She received a degree in computer science. She began her career in IT before becoming a full-time writer and poet in 2015. She lived in Kyiv as of 2022. She was got missile attack on June 27, 2023. She was present in eastern Ukraine. This is a very famous and very well-known restaurant. There are many people died in the Russian missile attack. She was attacked during the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. She was dining at RIA Pizza on June 27, 2023. She was rushed to the near hospital after being injured.

Further, after so many efforts and treatment she did not survive. She passed away of her injuries on July 1, 2023. Twelve people also died. Her treatment was ongoing in the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro. Many people lost their family members in the Russian missile attack. Further, Victoria Amelina’s funeral service took place in the main hall of Saint Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv. This place is for soldiers who lost their lives in the war. People are mourning for the late Victoria. This is a very tough time for her family. Our thoughts and prayer are with her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace.