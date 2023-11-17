Who Was Vinny Garcia? Manhattanville Soccer Player Vinny Garcia Passed Away, Family

The Manhattanville College mourns the passing of a great man, Vinny Garcia. The energy and contributions he brought to our campus will forever remain in the minds and hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him, as family, friends, teammates, and educators come together to remember him. Manhattanville College is united as we mourn the passing of a beloved student-athlete who made an impact on the campus he loved. Vinny had a bright future ahead of him until he tragically lost his life in a car accident earlier this month in Memphis, Tennessee. Swipe down for more details.

Who Was Vinny Garcia?

Manhattanville College students, faculty, and staff are in a state of shock following the tragic news of Vinny’s passing. Today at 7:00 p.m., a memorial service will be held in the West Room at Manhattanville College to honor the life and legacy of Vinny Garcia. The event will be a time for the college community to come together, share memories of Vinny, and support each other through this difficult time. This event will be a place for introspection, remembrance, and solidarity as the community of Manhattanville continues to grieve the loss of one of its own. Manhattanville College invites all who knew Vinny to attend today’s memorial service to remember the impact he had on their lives.