Who Was Vusi Ma R5? What Happened to the Popular Barcadi Artist? Cause of Death?

Recently the news has come on the internet that Vusi Ma R5 has passed away recently. He was a very popular Mabopane Barcadi performer. He was shot on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. As soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. It is very shocking and sad news for family, friends and those who know him. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Vusi Ma R5 was a well-known Barcadi artist who has been killed in a shooting incident. The shooting reportedly happened at a spot in M17 called Legantsheng. On the basis of the report, the musician got a call while dancing during load shedding, and went outside the formation before being shot dead. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened by his expected death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Vusi Ma R5?

As we already mentioned that famous Mabopane Barcadi performer Vusi Ma R5 is no more among his close ones. He has been shot and killed on Sunday night 29 January 2023. But it is believed that he died from his shot injuries. This tragic incident took place in the early hours of the morning outside Majents Social Club in Pretoria at Soshanguve M17. Since the news went out lots of people are very saddened by his sudden death. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Vusi was a very famous South African singer-songwriter and he was also known as Vusi Sidney Mahlasela Ka Zwane. He was born in 1995 in Pretoria. In 2003 he entered ATO Records and put out seven albums. He has played at a number of high-profile events. He got an award at the SAMA Awards in 2012. He was a very famous personality and he had 57K followers on his Facebook account. Many people have been expressing their deep condolenes to her family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.