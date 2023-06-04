Who Was Wayne May? What Happened To Wayne May?

In this article, we are going to share the death news of Wayne May who passed away at the age of 90 years. He was the son of Everett Clifton May and Bernice Evelyn Eaton. He was one of the loved ones of his family members, friends, and loved ones who are now expressing their sorrows for his demise. His death news is creating a storm on the internet, and many people are hitting the search engine to know more about his death, so we made an article and shared the complete details related to his demise.

Who Was Wayne May?

As per the exclusive sources and reports, he took his last breath on Thursday 4 May 2023 at the VA Hospital in Columbia and he was 90 years old at the time of his demise. It is shared that he was admitted to the hospital for eight years when his health went unwell. Following his health started to go unwell, and he was admitted to the VA Home in Mexico, MO. Despite his health challenges, he received good comfort in the compassionate care of the nursing home staff and it become like his family. Currently, the cause of his death is not revealed yet.

His complete name was Wayne Everett May. He was the son of Everett Clifton May and Bernice Evelyn Eaton. His grandparents were James E May and Nettie Johnson May. He belongs to a farming family and his parents and grandparents grew up in Wayne. He was also born on a farm near Harris, MO in Sullivan County. In his early years, he spent his time with his parents in farming, raising, and showing cattle. He worked very hard and tirelessly to provide for his loved ones and he was survived by his family and loved ones. Scroll down to know more about his death.

His family is living on a farm near Harris and his three children also grew up there. It is shared that he later joined the KTVO where he was working as a part-time cameraman and also displayed his versatility by taking on other tasks. His death news is heartbreaking news for his family and loved ones. He died on 4 May 2023 and his death cause is still unknown. He will be deeply missed by his family members or loved ones by their pure hearts.