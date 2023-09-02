Who Was Wes Smith? TCU Student Shot and Killed Near West 7th Street

Today we are going to share a piece of shocking news after hearing which you will be blown away. It is being told in the news that a student of Texas Christian University was shot dead. Yes, you heard absolutely right. This is a very dangerous incident that is becoming increasingly viral on social media. People are asking many questions like: When did the accident happen? Has this accident caused much damage? Are the police looking for this case and there are many other questions that arise regarding this accident? Do all of you also want to know about this accident, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article, we have brought complete news related to this accident for you.

According to the current reports, a sudden fatal attack on Texas Christian University student Wes Smith outside the Your Mom’s House bar in the West 7th District on the morning of Friday, September 1 took the life of Wes Smith, who had no idea what was happening to him. Some such accident is going to happen. Police have started investigating the matter and have come to know that the student was attacked with 3 bullets. On the spot, the police reached the crime scene and arrested the accused. When the police arrested the accused, he said that if there were bullets, he would have killed more people.

Who Was Wes Smith?

The question that might be arising in your mind is how did this happen to Wes Smith. By answering this, we make you understand the entire incident of this matter. Giving an open statement of this incident, the police said that 21-year-old Wes Smith was standing on Bledsoe Street, after which Matthew Purdy came near him and both of them talked for some time. On sight, Purdy drew his weapon and shot Smith twice. The bullet hit Jake in Smith’s stomach and shoulder. Purdy didn’t stop when he saw that Wes Smith was injured but fired his last shot at his forehead which cost him his life. This incident was so dangerous that people standing nearby started screaming out of fear. The police have given the news of Wes Smith’s death to his family members and have also started their further action. Wes Smith’s family is deeply shocked after hearing the news of his death. The article concludes here with all of the pertinent material. Stay tuned with us for more updates.