Who Was William Friedkin? Oscar-Winning Director of ‘The French Connection’ and Passed Away at 87

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known director William Friedkin has passed away reportedly. He was an Oscar-winning director who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday at the age of 87. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platfroms. Currently, his close ones have been mourning his death. Now many people are searching for William Friedkin’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

William Friedkin was a renowned American movie director, producer and screenwriter closely identified with the “New Hollywood” movement of the 1970s. He started his big screen profession in 1965 with Good Times, Cher and a comedy starring Sonny. While the movie got especially negative reviews, Friedkin later stated: “I’ve made better films than Good Times but I’ve never had so much fun.” He was seen as one of the most daring and significant talents of his generation, succeeding in an Oscar for best director of The French Connection in 1972. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was William Friedkin?

Oscar-winning director William Friedkin is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday, 7 August 2023 when he was 87 years old. His sudden passing news was confirmed by a Chapman University dean Stephen Galloway, a friend of his wife and former producer Sherry Lansing. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are broken and now they are very curious to know about the news. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, he passed away due to heart failure and pneumonia in Los Angeles. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Friedkin was born in Chicago on 29 August 1935 and had no siblings. He got married in 1991 with his wife Sherry Lansing, 79 and they were blessed with two sons: Jack Friedkin and film editor Cedric Nairn-Smith, who survived him. Since his demise news came on the internet lots of people are very saddned. Many people have expressed their deep condolence to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.