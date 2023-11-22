Who Was Willie Hernandez? Former Cubs Reliever Willie Hernandez Passed Away

We are going to share the death news of Willie Hernandez with our great hearts. Yes, you heard right he is no more and the news of his passing is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites. He was a Puerto Rican baseball relief pitcher and he gained a lot of love and attention for his baseball playing performance. He was a beloved one in his family and the community who are mourning his loss. Let us discuss all the details of his death such as what happened to him, the cause of his passing, and also talk about himself in detail.

His death was confirmed by the National Baseball Hall of Frames and it was officially shared via heartfelt message on Facebook. His death sent shockwaves through the baseball community and his family who are expressing their sadness. He died on Monday 20 November 2023 and he was 69 years old at the time of his passing. The cause of his demise is not revealed yet. Many rumors and sites claim the cause of his death cause but nothing has been officially confirmed by any of his family members. Meanwhile, his death’s cause is still unknown. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Who Was Willie Hernandez?

His birth name was Guillermo Hernandez Villanueva but he was mostly known as Willie Hernandez among his fans and loved ones. He was a Puerto Rican baseball relief pitcher and had a massive number of fans around the world. He was born on 14 November 1954 in Aguada, Puerto Rico, and became a successful player. He won both the American League Cy Young Award and the American League Most Valuable Player Award after leading the Detroit Tigers to a World Series championship in 1984. He had a great interest in playing baseball from a young age and he received a lot of love for his games.

Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular celebrities are paying tributes for his loss. He plays as a left-hand pitcher and faced many victories in his life. He passed away at the age of 69 years on 20 November 2023 at his home in Sebring, Florida, United States but the exact cause of his death demise is remain unknown. Various relief thoughts and message are sharing with his family at this painful moment. His funeral and obituary arrangements will be announce soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more article and the further updates of the daily world.