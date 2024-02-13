Who Was Yılmaz Karakoyunlu? A Notable Turkish Writer and Politician, Passed Away at 87

In today’s article, we are going to share some shocking news with you. From recent news, we have been informed that Yılmaz Karakoyunlu passed away. Yes, you heard it right. This news has gone viral on the internet and has attracted a lot of people’s attention. After hearing the news of Yılmaz Karakoyunlu’s death, people have asked when Yılmaz Karakoyunlu died and what was the reason for his death. However, we have collected for you every clear information related to the death of Yılmaz Karakoyunlu. If you also want to know about the death of Yılmaz Karakoyunlu, then you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Before knowing about the death of Yılmaz Karakoyunlu, let us tell you about Yılmaz Karakoyunlu. Yılmaz Karakoyunlu was a promising Turkish writer and politician. He was born on 26 April 1936, in Istanbul. He completed his high school from Diyarbakır Ziya Gökalp. In 1959 we enrolled in Ankara University Faculty of Political Sciences. He earned his MBA degree from the University of Georgia. He worked in the State Planning Organization and for a short time worked as an inspector. After this, he got the responsibility of handling the post of Finance Branch Manager.

Who Was Yılmaz Karakoyunlu?

He resigned from his job and shifted to the private sector. After doing all this, he received the 1989 Yunus Nadi Novel Award after publishing his novel Salkım Hanım’s Grains. He has written many brilliant novels including The Divan of the Three Alis, Autumn Pain, Street of Flowered Mums, Tired May Mares, Prayer Time Beethoven, and Seasons Are Old A Little. He handled the constituency of Istanbul from 8 January 1996 to 1 October 2002. He became the Prime Minister of Bulent Ecevit from 5 June 2001 to 18 November 2002.

He always achieved great things in his life and did good work for the people. But the news of his death that came out recently has left people disappointed. According to sources, we have come to know that Yılmaz Karakoyunlu died on 11 February 2024, in Istanbul. He died at the age of 87. His family is most saddened by his death, but on the other hand, the sadness of his death was also visible in the Potikal community and the people of Istanbul. The cause of his death has not been confirmed by his family.